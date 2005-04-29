PIN-on-Card

Cypak wins Euro IST Prize twice

Swedish based RFID specialist Cypak AB, was one of three winners of the prestigious European IST Grand Prize.

Cypak won the prize and a check for EUR 200, 000 for its PIN-on-Card – a contact-less smart card with an integrated PIN pad for user secure verification.The card is one of many applications of Cypak's low cost computing technology for integration into simple objects, such as packages, tape and cards.



The European IST prize in an EU-sponsored IT award that's given to companies whose products are thought to represent cutting-edge European innovation within IT. Cypak's receipt of this award is unique – no European IT company, in the history of this competition, has won the Grand Prize twice (Cypak's first time was in 1999). Besides the prize, Cypak gets a check for EUR 200,000.



"The prize fortifies our position as a leading IT innovator in Europe when it comes to creating sharp technical solutions that benefit society and that have huge market potential," says Stina Ehrensvärd, Cypak's founder and co-owner.



Cypak's card offers benefits such as increased security when identifying and verifying authorized users. The card is built on a secure, inexpensive, user-friendly concept that enables many usage areas such as Internet bank access. Its partners can also integrate the PIN-on-Card product into credit cards, ID cards, and parking permits.