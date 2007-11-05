Torex changes UK distribution channel

As part of an ongoing review of its distribution strategy, Torex Semiconductor Europe Ltd has decided to consolidate its UK distribution activities and has appointed Azzurri Technology (UK) Ltd in Wokingham as it’s main UK distributor.

Torex have been working with Azzurri in France for many years. “We are confident that Azzurri UK will bring the same levels of enthusiasm and extremely high standards of support to our UK customer base”, Torex said in a press release.



In addition Torex will also continue to work with Premier Farnell as its preferred catalogue distribution partner in the UK.



At the same time Torex has terminated its franchise agreement with Flint Distribution Ltd in Coalville.