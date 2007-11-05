Grandstream selects Infineon

Infineon has announced that Grandstream Networks Inc. has selected Infineon’s advanced VINETIC VoIP processor and other customer premise equipment (CPE) ICs to power its next-generation GXW400x series of multi-port analog FXS gateway.

Grandstream chose Infineon’s broad product portfolio to design a cost-effective platform for its Voice-over-IP (VoIP) family of products. These products support data, T.38 fax and analog telephone connections. Infineon continues to increase its market footprint through partnerships with customers such as Grandstream to bring VoIP technology to both established and emerging markets.



According to market research firm Infonetics, the number of VoIP subscribers worldwide will more than triple over the next three years. By 2009, the firm projects the number of VoIP users will reach more than 140 million worldwide, up from 46 million in 2006.