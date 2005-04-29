Perlos workers strike

Finnish EMS-provider Perlos Corporation's production facilities in Ylöjärvi are currently facing production stoppage. The personnel stopped working this morning at 9 A.M. and the stoppage is expected to last for approximately 24 hours.

The demonstration comes as a response to the upcoming co-determination negotiations to be started on May 2, 2005 with all the all personnel of the manufacturing organisation of the Ylöjärvi plant. In the negotiations, Perlos will initiate investigations for discontinuing operations of the Ylöjärvi plant as one option for adjusting the production capacity in Finland. The possible discontinuation would be implemented during the first quarter of 2006 at the latest.



The reason for the co-determination negotiations is the change in the demand for the mechanical modules that Perlos manufactures for mobile phones, which is now focusing on emerging markets in Asia, Central Europe and the Americas. This is a structural change, and over the long term, demand for Perlos’ production capacity in Finland will not correspond to demand in the past. For this reason, Perlos is obliged to initiate investigations for adjusting production capacity in Finland to match the prevailing situation.



Ylöjärvi plant employs approximately 600 people. All combined, Perlos’ production in Finland is distributed over seven plants, and the company has approximately 2,900 employees in Finland. The entire Perlos Corporation employed approximately 5,800 people at the end of March 2005.