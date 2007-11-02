Shortage of suppliers for a growing<br>EMS market in Brazil

Demand for consumer electronics is growing in Brazil and so is the local EMS industry. However there is a shortage of suppliers in the country forcing the local EMS providers to import goods and material for their production.

This makes it a big opportunity for global component manufacturers and indigenous suppliers to set up their own operations in Brazil in order to supply the local EMS industry.



According to the Brazilian Electrical and Electronics Industry Association, Brazil imported 3.3 billion US dollars in semiconductors alone in 2006, compared to 1.6 billion us dollar in 2001. The reason for this high growth rate is an emerging middle class in Brazil and in South America who demands more consumer electronics products.



More global suppliers for the EMS Industry are already building their own production in the country. Sanmina-SCI for example now purchases its sheet metal and mechanical assemblies locally for its telecommunications equipment and computers it builds in the country.