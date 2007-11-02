Flextronics switches supplier <br>-Volex's Swedish unit may close

30 employees may lose their jobs in Östersund, Sweden as a result from Flextronics decision to chose another supplier for its cable harnesses.

Cable harness supplier Volex may have to close its Swedish factory with 30 employees in Östersund as a result from Flextronics decision of chosing another supplier. Volex and Flextronics have had a seven-year-relationship but Flextronics has now decided to chose another supplier of cable harnesses. Volex will continue supply Flextronics to the end of January but not after.



Negotiations between the union and Volex have now been entered about the 30 employees.



"Our Irish owners's intention is actually, as it looks right now, to close down the operations here in Östersund", Operational Manager Anna-Carin Larsson told the local media.