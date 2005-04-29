Swedish EMS transfer jobs to Hungary

Elektromekan, one of the major EMS providers in Sweden, will lay off 75 workers at its plant in Sweden. The main reason is that its largest customer, Sony Ericsson, will not renew its contract of cell phone batteries.

The battery production will be phased out during 2005 - 2006. Other parts of Elektromekan’s production will be transferred to a subsidiary in Hungary. Elektromekans turnover was 2004 nearly 50 MEUR. 250 workers are currently employed by Elektromekan. The company's chief client segment is the telecommunication industry in the Scandinavian countries. Other important segments are the electronic and engineering industries; these include clients such as Kapsch Traffic Com, Timberjack, Husqvarna and Hasselblad. Elektromekan is located in the village of Årjäng.