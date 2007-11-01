N. American PCB market down in September

IPC has released its monthly North American Printed Circuit Board statistical program. Rigid PCB shipments are down 6.5 percent, but bookings are up 16.4 percent in September 2007 from September 2006. Flexible circuit shipments in September 2007 are down 15.8 percent and bookings are down 2.8 percent compared to September 2006.

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments are down 9.9 percent and bookings are down 10.4 percent. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 11.3 percent and rigid bookings increased 15.2 percent. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in September 2007 climbed to 1.08.Year to date, flexible circuit shipments are down 6.7 percent and bookings are up 5.3 percent. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 5.8 percent and flex bookings are down 10.1 percent. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.08 in September.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in September 2007 decreased 7.1 percent from September 2006, and orders booked increased 15.2 percent from September 2006. Year to date, combined industry shipments are down 9.7 percent and bookings are down 9.5 percent. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for September 2007 are up 11.0 percent and bookings are up 13.6 percent. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in September 2007 grew to 1.08.“Although industry sales in North America are still about 10 percent lower than last year, the book-to-bill ratio has climbed steadily over the past three months,” said IPC President Denny McGuirk. “Based on this indicator and seasonal trends, we expect sales to strengthen in the last quarter of this year,” he added.