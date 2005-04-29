ZTE chooses SwitchCore

ZTE, one of China's largest telecom equipment providers selects Swedis based SwitchCore's Xpeedium2 for next generation access product.

The Chinese telecommunication provider ZTE has selected SwitchCore as supplier for the development of access network products, primarily for the Chinese market.



ZTE will develop an Ethernet-based access product (IP-DSLAM) for ADSL and ADSL2+ applications using SwitchCore's Xpeedium2 product family. SwitchCore's switching devices have advanced functionality for effective bandwidth management and dependable separation of network traffic to and from thousands of users connected to the same virtual network, making them ideal solutions for equipment manufacturers serving the Carrier and Service Provider customer segments. The Chinese market's adoption of DSL broadband connections is growing quickly. This year, an estimated 30 million new connections will be deployed connecting homes and offices in China alone.



"Our collaboration with ZTE proves that our focus on China is paying off. With our competitive technology, we can help our customers to effectively manage and prioritize data, video and voice traffic. In addition, we are able to offer local support, through our presence in China", says Henric Isacsson, CEO of SwitchCore. "ZTE is moving very quickly through the product development phase and we believe they will start shipping production volumes by the end of this year", concludes Henric Isacsson.