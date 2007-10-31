CFO change at Aspocomp

Aspocomp Group Oyj's current Chief Financial Officer Tapio Engström will move to a new role outside the Group.

Pertti Vuorinen, currently CFO Asia-Pacific, has been called as new CFO for the Aspocomp Group with effect from November 1, 2007. Vuorinen held the same position also from 1999 to 2006.



The Group's production facilities are located in Finland, China and Thailand. In 2006, its net sales stood at EUR 149 million and it had about 3,350 employees.