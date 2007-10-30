Blakell Europlacer adds Hexi Reflow ovens

Europlacer, a designer and manufacturer of SMT placement systems for the global electronics industry, announces the addition of Hexi Reflow Ovens to its product offering.

Hexi Electronics is a Chinese developer and manufacturer of reflow ovens. Blakell Europlacer has added Hexi’s products to its distribution business after in depth testing and evaluation. The Blakell Europlacer Group will also sell the Hexi products in France through its Europlacer Distribution subsidiary.



The first sale has already been taken with UK CEM Northern Hitech selecting the Hexi oven in a new line together with a Speedprint SP200avi and Europlacer Finesse machine.



Blakell Europlacer is one of the pre-eminent equipment suppliers in the UK and currently distributes Europlacer placement, Speedprint stencil printing, Dage X-ray, Saki AOI and Hexi reflow oven equipment.



Blakell Europlacer Group Managing Director Derek Gaston stated, “We are excited to take onboard this well-established product range and offer our customers an extremely cost effective, quality reflow oven. We have an existing multinational French customer using these machines with very high satisfaction levels, and we look forward to helping our other clients achieve increasingly cost effective capital equipment investment.”