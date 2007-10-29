Crystek signs Digi-Key

Crystek Corporation and Digi-Key Corporation have entered into a global distribution agreement, naming Digi-Key as a distributor of Crystek's portfolio of frequency control technology.

Crystek specializes in ultra low noise, high frequency and tight stability products with a frequency range of up to 6GHz. Crystek’s range of frequency products includes quartz crystals, clock oscillators, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCXOs, VCOs, and more. Crystek products are suited for applications such as digital radio equipment, fixed wireless access, satellite communications systems, base stations, personal communications systems, portable radios, and test instruments.



“It is with great excitement that we enter into a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key Corporation,” said Anthony Mastropole, Crystek president and CEO. “Digi-Key will enhance our ability to provide our products to customers quickly on a global scale."