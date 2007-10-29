Electronics companies continues<br>to invest in Vietnam

Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in Vietnam was built five years ago. Since then the park has attracted 28 domestic and foreign investors in the area. The total investments have so far exceeded $1.416 billion.

Companies such as Intel, Jabil Circuit, Sonion, Nidec, VTC and FPT have been investing in the high tech park.



According to Nguyen Dinh Mai, SHTP President in the 2008-2010 period, SHTP will focus on attracting new investment partners in the production of high-tech services, and increasing research and development (R&D) activities, local media reports.



The SHTP will also build two semi conductor and nano technology laboratories as well as a mechanical laboratory. The investment is worth 200 billion VND.