Applied Materials opens technology<br>center in Germany

Applied Materials has open a new 2,000m2 research and development center in Alzenau, Germany.

The facility will serve as Applied Materials’ principal solar research and development center with a focus on boosting module conversion efficiency and lowering production costs. In addition, the facility will provide customers with the capability to evaluate and test key systems and processes, and will enhance the existing crystalline silicon and thin film manufacturing capabilities in the region.



“This center is a demonstration of Applied Materials’ commitment to accelerating the growth of the solar market, advancing PV technology and reducing the cost of solar energy,” said Mark Pinto, senior vice president, chief technology officer and general manager, Applied Materials’ Energy and Environmental Solutions group. “Our customers need to rapidly reach high volume production to meet the demands of the growing market and this facility will enable them to do that quickly and efficiently.”



“The SunFab Technology Center reflects Applied Materials’ confidence in the growth of the solar industry around the world,” said Winfried Hoffmann, chief technology officer, Applied Materials Solar Business Group. “Located in Germany, where Applied Materials employs more than 400 people, the SunFab Center will leverage the expertise and highly skilled talent in the region as well as serve as a center of excellence to attract worldwide solar talent.”