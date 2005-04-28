Siemens plans to spin off mobile division

Siemens will spin off its mobile devices business. The move affects mobile handsets and terminal equipment and devices, EE Times reports.

According to Klaus Kleinfeld, CEO Siemens, the mobile device division will transform to an independent company. Siemens will also outsource cordless DECT phones, set-top boxes and other consumer appliances from the new group. The new unit will keep the Siemens brand name, according to EE Times.