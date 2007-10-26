Kontron reports further growth

German based Kontron has reported earning growth in Q3, and shown a new record level of operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 16.8 million, compared to EUR 8.8 million in the same period last year.

Overall operating earnings (EBIT) rose to EUR 33.9 million in the first nine months of the current business year, compared with EUR 20.6 million in the prior year period. This represents growth of 65%. Kontron reported double-digit EBIT in the first nine months of 2007. Third-quarter net income grew to EUR 12.8 million, lifting 2007 nine-month net earnings to EUR 25.6 million compared with EUR 14.6 million in the prior year period. This strong leap in earnings contains the one-off impact of around EUR 2.9 million in net income from the sale of Mobile Computer in the US. Year-on-year growth was 55% without this special effect.



With third-quarter revenue of EUR 115 million compared with EUR 106.5 million in the prior year period, year-on-year growth in revenue was 19% when adjusted for currency effects and the loss of revenue from the disposal of the

Mobile Computer business, and 8% in nominal terms. With total revenue of EUR 322.6 million in the first nine months of the 2007 financial year, Kontron achieved revenue growth of 23% compared with the same period of the

previous year (EUR 286.4 million) taking into account currency and special effects.



The order book experienced extremely positive growth: it rose to EUR 267 million compared with EUR 220 million in the previous year. Significant growth was also reported in terms of design wins. The number of design wins grew to

254, compared with 182 in the same period of the previous year, and volumes rose from EUR 161 million in the first nine months of 2006 to EUR 202 million as of the first nine months of 2007. The net cash position rose from around EUR 40 million as of June 30 to EUR 68 million as of September 30, 2007.