OSTEC joins Asymtek’s distributor network in Europe

Asymtek signed a new team of sales representatives, OSTEC Enterprise Ltd., to market their automated fluid dispensing systems in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

OSTEC, established in 1991, is headquartered in Moscow, Russian Federation and has another facility in Kiev, Ukraine. They specialize in state-of-the-art equipment and materials for Surface Mount Technology that enable customers to be successful in their PCB assembly processes.



OSTEC provides Asymtek’s customers with on-site equipment service, training, applications support and spare parts. In addition, they offer extensive lab resources, including equipment demonstrations and the latest technical data on dispensing.



“OSTEC is an excellent resource for our customers in the former USSR,” explains Lars Nielsen, Asymtek’s Regional Sales Manager for Russia, Nordic countries, Poland and the Baltic States. “They are well acquainted with dispensing technologies, and have always demonstrated a strong commitment to customer service.”