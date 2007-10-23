Henkel in partnership with Ellsworth Adhesives

Henkel Corporation has extended its relationship with materials distributor, Ellsworth Adhesives. Henkel will offer its full line of electronics materials through the Ellsworth distribution network.

"Ellsworth is arguably one of the most technically astute sales and distribution teams in the business," says Brian Betti, Henkel North American Distribution Manager. "Their unique ability to design, develop and specify Henkel products and then support those products on a global basis is essential to our customers' success."



Roger Lee, President of Ellsworth Adhesives, says that expansion of the partnership was an obvious decision. "Our relationship with Henkel dates back nearly 20 years, when we first began selling the market-leading Loctite brand of adhesive materials," comments Lee. "Henkel's dedication to superior product quality and inimitable global support is unmatched, which results in a win-win-win for Ellsworth, Henkel and, most importantly, the customer. Adding the Hysol and Multicore product lines will only allow us to better serve our customers worldwide with synergistic materials solutions for the entire value chain."