VA services of growing importance for distributors

According to purchasing.com Value-Added services are taking greater and greater part of the distributors's sales.

Of Arrow Electronics's sales of $6.1bn dollars 72% were from VA-sales. Of the top 75 semiconductor suppliers's sales 48% were from VA sales. Below you'll find top ten of semiconductor suppliers ranked by AV sales.



Top distributors by VA sales 2004 in million dollars.



1 Arrow Electronics, Inc. 4,404.7

2 Avnet, Inc. 3,085.5

3 Bell Microproducts, Inc. 784.3

4 The Memec Group 543.6

5 TTI, Inc. 333.0

6 All American Semiconductor Inc. 246.0

7 Nu Horizons Electronics Corp. 191.4

8 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 165.4

9 Digi-Key Corp. 147.4

10 DAC 137.9