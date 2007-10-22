TTI now stocks Evox Rifa products from Kemet

TTI has announced that its extensive product offering has been expanded to include additional film and ceramic capacitors through KEMET’s recent purchase of Finland-based Evox Rifa.

Known throughout Europe, Evox Rifa Group Oyj, is a manufacturer of passive electronic components, specializing in plastic film, paper and electrolytic capacitors. Major customers include industrial, automotive, consumer electronics and the lighting industry.



Jeff Ray, TTI Vice President Supplier Marketing commented, “The acquisition of Evox Rifa by KEMET further supports KEMET’s market presence as the capacitance company. The newly expanded portfolio of products offered by KEMET allows the TTI inside and outside sales forces as well as our corporate and branch product managers to bring increased capacitance solutions to our customer base.”