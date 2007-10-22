UK Goverment opens job shop<br>for former Atmel workers

evertiq.com has followed the situation at Atmel in North Tyneside, UK as the company has decided to close the plant and move the equipment to France, Taiwan and Colorado.

Now UK tax payer’s cash will be used to help the laid off workers at Atmel. A taskforce for hundreds of thousands of pounds has been launched in a central Government rapid-response funding, local media reports. A so called “maximum possible package” will be put together to help the former Atmel employees. The job shop will be included in the package. The job shop will be opened on site in the coming weeks. It will be a strong emphasis on encouraging the workers to update their skills or to start their own businesses.