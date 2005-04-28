European PCB makers are getting fewer

The number of PCB makers in EU has been reduced from 550 in 2000 to 420 in 2004. That number has slightly been raised by 75 firms from new member states.

In the UK the number of PCB manufacturers has nearly halved since 2000 down to 55 firms. It is well known that the lower labor costs in China, for instance, has driven European electronics companies offshore. Significantly improved quality, which for a long time was the Europeans's strength, in those low-cost regions makes it even more difficult for European companies to compete.



Circatex, for example, has made an effort to shorten it's lead-times and other companies are also using shorter lead-times as a competition benefit. “You have to be fast, flexible and first class,” says Derek Mansfield, MD of Prestwick Circuits.