Members of the Parliament claims<br>Atmel should return £20m

evertiq.com earlier reported that Atmel plans to close it’s plant in North Tyneside, United Kingdom, with the loss of 600 jobs.

Now the Members of British Parliament claims that Atmel should return the £20m that the company received the in 2000.

Atmel took over the plant from Siemens in 2000, the company then received grant from the government. This was a support to the company from the government to keep the production in North Tyneside, United Kingdom.



Stephen Byers Tyneside North MP (Members of Parliament), who was Trade and Industry Secretary when an RSA grant was given to Siemens, said: "Siemens paid all the money back. Atmel should clearly pay the £19.9m back as well."



Atmel Corporation last week entered into separate agreements with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd.) and Highbridge Business Park Limited for the sale of its eight-inch wafer fabrication equipment and related property in North Tyneside, United Kingdom.