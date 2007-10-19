Raytheon honors Celestica

Celestica and its U.S.-based subsidiary, Celestica Aerospace Technologies Corporation, has announced that Celestica Aerospace Technologies Corporation has been presented with Raytheon Missile Systems’ prestigious Three Star Supplier Excellence Award in recognition of its outstanding performance over the past year.

This is the second consecutive year the company has received the award. Raytheon’s Supplier Excellence Program rewards suppliers that consistently demonstrate commitment and accountability for performance excellence. Celestica Aerospace Technologies Corporation was rated "Exceptional" based on Raytheon Missile Systems’ Supplier Rating System. This was driven by key achievements, including a sustained 97 per cent delivery rating and a 99 per cent quality rating over the last 12 months.



“We are very proud to be honored by Raytheon Missile Systems for the second year in a row,” said Peter Lindgren, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Celestica’s Industry Markets Segment. “This award speaks to our strong focus on the key attributes that Raytheon seeks in a partner, particularly the delivery of flexibility, speed and innovation in response to their changing needs."



“Celestica continues to be one of our outstanding suppliers,” said Donna Ellington, Vice President of Raytheon Missile Systems’ Supply Chain organization. “Raytheon is dedicated to providing its customers with products that work the first time and every time. Celestica helps us achieve that vision every day.