Thales awarded air defence contract

Thales has been selected by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defence to supply a major electronic protection system to the Saudi Air Force. The negotiation has been conducted under the umbrella of SOFRESA.

The air defense protection system, known as Al Madhallah (the Umbrella) is made up of an electronic warfare centre with six regional hubs as well as mobile centres to train missile battery personnel (such as Crotale, Shahine, Patriot, Hawk) involved in electronic warfare.



The contract, worth 125 million euros, is particularly significant for Thales as it further reinforces Thales's relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and highlights the long cooperation between the two parties. The installation of the equipment, training and life support will be carried out by Thales's Saudi Arabian branch, Thalisa.



During the past two decades, Thales has been providing Saudi Arabia's customers with full system and logistic support for its Crotale and Shahine radars, as well as the through-life development of these systems. As a symbol of Franco-Saudi cooperation, Thales has also put into place several dedicated support and training centres for these radars within the Kingdom.