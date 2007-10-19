Electronics Production | October 19, 2007
IC unit shipments will grow 10%
Recent data suggests that IC unit shipments will grow 10% in 2007, which would slightly exceed IC Insights’ original 8% forecast, and keep alive a streak of annual double-digit increases in IC shipments that dates back to 2002.
Strong shipments of DRAM (49%), NAND flash memory (38%), and interface (60%), data conversion (58%), and automotive-related analog ICs (32%) are driving overall industry demand and keeping IC shipments at a high level.
Dating back to 1980, the IC industry has twice seen periods of three consecutive years of double-digit unit growth—1982-1984 and 1986-1988. After those three-year spurts, IC unit growth dropped off significantly.
However, since 2002, IC unit shipments have been on a tear, growing by double-digit amounts each year (Figure 1). And, there seems to be no slowdown in sight. IC Insights believes there is a very good chance that unit demand will continue to increase at least 10% annually over the next 5-10 years as new and evolving applications in communications (cell phones) and consumer electronic systems (DTVs, handheld computing, music, gaming devices, etc.) continue to incorporate large quantities of IC units. Moreover, the continuing development of emerging country markets is also contributing to surging demand for IC units.
Average annual unit growth of 10% seems to be a “lock” for the industry. Using that baseline, future IC market growth will be largely influenced by changes in the average selling price (ASP) of devices. For example, 10% unit growth coupled with either a +5% or -5% change in ASP yields a 10-point range of market growth of between 5% and 15%.
On the one hand, strong annual IC unit shipment growth rates are good news for IC suppliers. Factories will be running at near capacity. However, continued pressure on IC average selling prices may cause a prolonged period of “profitless prosperity” for IC suppliers.
Dating back to 1980, the IC industry has twice seen periods of three consecutive years of double-digit unit growth—1982-1984 and 1986-1988. After those three-year spurts, IC unit growth dropped off significantly.
However, since 2002, IC unit shipments have been on a tear, growing by double-digit amounts each year (Figure 1). And, there seems to be no slowdown in sight. IC Insights believes there is a very good chance that unit demand will continue to increase at least 10% annually over the next 5-10 years as new and evolving applications in communications (cell phones) and consumer electronic systems (DTVs, handheld computing, music, gaming devices, etc.) continue to incorporate large quantities of IC units. Moreover, the continuing development of emerging country markets is also contributing to surging demand for IC units.
Average annual unit growth of 10% seems to be a “lock” for the industry. Using that baseline, future IC market growth will be largely influenced by changes in the average selling price (ASP) of devices. For example, 10% unit growth coupled with either a +5% or -5% change in ASP yields a 10-point range of market growth of between 5% and 15%.
On the one hand, strong annual IC unit shipment growth rates are good news for IC suppliers. Factories will be running at near capacity. However, continued pressure on IC average selling prices may cause a prolonged period of “profitless prosperity” for IC suppliers.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments