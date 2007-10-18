EU clears Jabil’s purchase of<br>Italian NokiaSiemens units

The European Commission has cleared US based EMS Provider Jabil Circuit Inc. to buy two Italian production facilities from NokiaSiemens Networks Oy.

Nokia Siemens Networks Italy has signed a contract for the transfer of the manufacturing functions of its Cassina de’ Pecchi and Marcianise facilities to Jabil Circuit Italy, upon completion of the legal asset transfer procedure



The EU commission cleared Jabil Circuit to buy the Italian facilities under a simplified procedure. This clears deals automatically after one month if no customer or competitor complains. The terms of the deal haven't been disclosed.



Having received European Union (EU) antitrust authorities approval, the closing is expected to occur on November 1st. The two companies also signed a long-term manufacturing agreement.



Having received EU antitrust authorities approval, the closing is expected to occur on November 1st . Employees currently working at both locations will transfer to their new employer at equivalent terms and conditions.



The Marcianise site employs 335 and its main manufacturing lines are GSM and Edge Radio Access, while the Cassina site employs 277 and manufactures microwave devices for wireline and wireless networks.