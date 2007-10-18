Electronics Production | October 18, 2007
Nokia's net profit rises 85%
Nokia has posted a sharp rise in its third quarter profit after it boosted its handset market share to 39%. Nokia said third-quarter net profit soared 85%.
The Mobile Phones operating profit included charges of EUR 128 million primarily related to the restructuring of the CDMA business and associated asset write-downs. Nokia diluted EPS of EUR 0.40, excluding special items, growing 74% from Q3 2006. The operating cash flow was EUR 2.0 billion. Comapnies operating margin of 14.6%, up sequentially from 11.0% in Q2 2007, excluding special items.
Nokia device volumes of 111.7 million units, up 11% sequentially and up 26% year on year. Estimated industry devicevolumes of 286 million units, up 9% sequentially and up 17% year on year. The comany estimated device market share of 39%, up from 38% in Q2 2007 and up from 36% in Q3 2006. Total device operating margin, and Mobile Phones gross margin, increased sequentially, despite Nokia's total device ASP of EUR 82 decreasing from EUR 90 in Q2 2007.
Nokia Siemens Networks operating margin, excluding special items, was -1.0% and was a positive 3.0%, excluding special items and Purchase Price
Nokia strengthened its leading position in the device industry in the third quarter. In a strong market, we simultaneously gained market share and increased our operating margins. The quality and depth of our device portfolio continues to give us a good competitive edge and we believe our portfolio looks promising for the launch of the Nokia IP2450.
Nokia device volumes of 111.7 million units, up 11% sequentially and up 26% year on year. Estimated industry devicevolumes of 286 million units, up 9% sequentially and up 17% year on year. The comany estimated device market share of 39%, up from 38% in Q2 2007 and up from 36% in Q3 2006. Total device operating margin, and Mobile Phones gross margin, increased sequentially, despite Nokia's total device ASP of EUR 82 decreasing from EUR 90 in Q2 2007.
Nokia Siemens Networks operating margin, excluding special items, was -1.0% and was a positive 3.0%, excluding special items and Purchase Price
Nokia strengthened its leading position in the device industry in the third quarter. In a strong market, we simultaneously gained market share and increased our operating margins. The quality and depth of our device portfolio continues to give us a good competitive edge and we believe our portfolio looks promising for the launch of the Nokia IP2450.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments