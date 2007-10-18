Intel cuts 2000 jobs

Intel Corp. plans to cut 2,000 employees in the fourth quarter as part of its ongoing downsizing plans announced earlier this year.

Intel plans to end 2007 with about 86,000 employees. That is 8,000 fewer workers than year-end 2006, when Intel employed about 94,000 people. What factories the job-cuts will be made at have not yet been decided.



Intel also promoted Andy Bryant as its new chief financial officer on October 16. He has been Intel's CFO since 1994.