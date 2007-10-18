Toshiba, Sony, and SCEI establish JV

Toshiba Corporation, together with Sony Corporation and Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. will establish a joint venture that will produce semiconductors, including the ‘Cell Broadband Engine and the ‘RSX’ graphics engine.

Toshiba Corporation, together with Sony Corporation and Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (Sony Group) today announced that they have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding expressing their intent to establish a joint venture that will produce semiconductors, including the ‘Cell Broadband Engine and the ‘RSX’ graphics engine, to transfer to Toshiba from Sony Group the 300mm wafer line fabrication facilities installed in Fab 2 of Sony Semiconductor Kyushu Corporation’s Nagasaki Technology Center by the end of March 2008. Following the transfer, production on the line will be operated by the joint venture. Subject to receipt of any necessary government approval and after further due diligence, Toshiba and Sony Group will aim to finalize the definitive agreements as soon as possible before the end of March 2008.



This collaboration will allow Toshiba to expand and enhance its system LSI business by increasing order volume and securing regular orders of high-performance semiconductors for PlayStation, while Sony Group will aim for the further growth of the PlayStation business by achieving process migration of high-performance semiconductors.



Toshiba and Sony Group have forged a solid partnership in the development and production of high-performance semiconductors for game consoles, including PLAYSTATION®3. The new joint venture will further build on this record of achievement by utilizing the 300mm wafer line fabrication facilities that Toshiba will acquire from Sony Group, where most production will focus on 65nm process semiconductors. Toshiba and Sony Group will together promote further advances in manufacturing technologies and efficiencies by leveraging their knowledge and experience, targeting migration to 45nm process mass production.



Concurrently, Toshiba and Sony Group also signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on the transfer to Toshiba of the assets of Sony Group on the March 2008 expiry of Oita TS Semiconductor Corporation (OTSS) joint venture between Toshiba and Sony Group.