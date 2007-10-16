Excel recruits former Solectron UK staff

Excel Holdings, a UK based company for mobile phone recycling, plans to hire 250 people by the end of this year.

The company acquired former Cambria furniture plant in Treforest, UK. The company is already looking for 100 new employees before its open its doors in next month. The company was previously involved in a bid for the Solectron plant in Cwmbran, UK which closed earlier this year. Previously workers from Solectron have been interviewed by Excel regarding job offers. According to Mr Britton Group HR director, the company hopes to offer jobs to around 75% of the remaining Solectron staff, however the process is still under way.