Niilo Oksa appointed to VP,<br>Human Resources at Salcomp

Mr Niilo Oksa has been appointed Vice President, Human Resources and Member of the Management Team at Salcomp Plc as of 19 October 2007.

Mr. Oksa has a long experience in human resources management and development positions in different companies, such as Neste Group, Fortum Corporation and Eimo Corporation. Most recently he has worked as Managing Director in Oy JL-Outsourcing Ab, a Finnish company specialized in HR management. Mr Oksa will report to Markku Hangasjärvi, President and CEO.