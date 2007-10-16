Jabil workers to walk out on Wednesday

The employees of Jabil in Brest, France has decided to go on strike on Wednesday October 17.

This will be on the day when a meeting between the owners is held of Jabil and Alcatel to discuss the future of the plant. During the day, the accesses to the plant will be blocked all day.The employees of Jabil wants show their dissapointement and to fight against the plan of possible closure of the plant, local media in France reports.