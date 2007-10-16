Former Senior VP at SAP joins Valor

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd has appointed Meir Zelzer as its new VP of R&D. Mr. Zelzer joined Valor after serving as a senior development VP in SAP, managing the user interaction division in SAP’s Netweaver platform.

Prior to SAP he served as VP R&D at TopTier and IT Director at TesCom. Mr. Zelzer holds a BA in Mathematics and Computer Science from Tel Aviv University and has over 20 years experience in R&D and SW development management.



Commenting on the appointment, Ofer Shofman, Valor’s President and CEO, said “We are very pleased to welcome Meir to the Valor management team. His proven track record will be an important asset which will further strengthen our organization and will assist us in our quest to deliver the best solutions to the Electronics Design and Manufacturing Market.”