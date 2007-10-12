PCB | October 12, 2007
Top 59 European PCB producers
During the EIPC (European Institute of Printed Circuits) conference that took place in Copenhagen on Thursday and Friday, Mr. Walt Custer from Custer Consulting Group held a presentation about market trends within the PCB Industry.
During his presentation Mr. Custer presented the 59 biggest Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers in Europe in 2006 . The list was created by Mr. Michael Gasch for Mr. Custer, see the list below.
01. AT&S
02. Ruwel Group
03. Wurth Group
04. Multek
05. Fuba
06. Cire Group
07. Eurocir
08. Schweizer Electronic
09. Aspocomp
10. CTS Group
11. Elvia
12. Microser
13. Freudenberg Mech
14. KSG
15. Freudenbeg Mektec
16. Invotec Group
17. SoMaCis Italia
18. PPC Electronic
19. hmp Microprint
20. GPV Group
21. Sanmina-SCI
22. Dyconex
23. Varioprint
24. ACB Group
25. Cistel- Laier
26. eXeption
27. Cicorel
28. Greule
29. Ramaer
30. Elco
31. Hausermann
32. Pri Dana
33. Polytron Print
34. Lares Cozzi
35. Graphic
36. ZOTEngineering
37. OMR
38. Cisel
39. Silga
40. Optiprint
41. Labtech
42. Brockstedt
43. Teknoflex
44. Steveage
45. Photochemie
46. llfa
47. Confidur Group
48. GS Prazision
49. iSys
50. Storz
51. SAT-Sagem
52. Fela
53. Spirit Circ.
54. LAB
55. Rohde&Schwarz
56. Jenaer
57. Microcirtec
58. Tecnoboards
59. Elekonta Marek
Please click here to visit Mr. Walt Custer’s web page.
01. AT&S
02. Ruwel Group
03. Wurth Group
04. Multek
05. Fuba
06. Cire Group
07. Eurocir
08. Schweizer Electronic
09. Aspocomp
10. CTS Group
11. Elvia
12. Microser
13. Freudenberg Mech
14. KSG
15. Freudenbeg Mektec
16. Invotec Group
17. SoMaCis Italia
18. PPC Electronic
19. hmp Microprint
20. GPV Group
21. Sanmina-SCI
22. Dyconex
23. Varioprint
24. ACB Group
25. Cistel- Laier
26. eXeption
27. Cicorel
28. Greule
29. Ramaer
30. Elco
31. Hausermann
32. Pri Dana
33. Polytron Print
34. Lares Cozzi
35. Graphic
36. ZOTEngineering
37. OMR
38. Cisel
39. Silga
40. Optiprint
41. Labtech
42. Brockstedt
43. Teknoflex
44. Steveage
45. Photochemie
46. llfa
47. Confidur Group
48. GS Prazision
49. iSys
50. Storz
51. SAT-Sagem
52. Fela
53. Spirit Circ.
54. LAB
55. Rohde&Schwarz
56. Jenaer
57. Microcirtec
58. Tecnoboards
59. Elekonta Marek
Please click here to visit Mr. Walt Custer’s web page.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments