Intel and Arrow Announce Embedded Supply Assurance Program

Arrow Electronics, Inc. and Intel Corporation have finalized an agreement in which Arrow will provide global supply assurance support for a broad range of embedded controller products recently discontinued by Intel.

The supply assurance program was developed in response to the number of customers who were affected by this change in product status.



The agreement covers over 250 individual part numbers, including the ubiquitous 80C51 family as well as product families that include the 80C188, 80C186, 80960, 80386, and 80486. Automotive CAN (controller area network) controllers were also included in the agreement.



"This is a tremendous opportunity for Arrow to deliver on our commitment of long-term support to the embedded customer by leveraging our demonstrated expertise in supply assurance programs and end-of-life products," said Robert Behn, vice president of marketing for embedded computing at Arrow.



Customers interested in learning how they can obtain long-life support for their embedded Intel controllers should contact their local Arrow representative, Behn said.