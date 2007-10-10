Former Corporate Vice President<br>at Orbotech joins Cadent

Irit Tenenvurtzel has joined Cadent as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cadent Israel, the company’s R&D and hardware production center.

Additionally, Eldad Taub, founder and former President, was named Vice Chairman of the company's Board of Directors and advisor to the company.



Irit brings more than two decades of management experience to Cadent, having served in a variety of positions – most recently Division President and Corporate Vice President – at Orbotech Ltd.. During the last 6 years at Orbotech, Irit managed the Flat Panel Display Division, a multi-functional organization including research and development, sales and marketing, operations, and customer support and under her leadership, the division’s revenues more than doubled in four years.



The company also announced that Avi Kopelman, Executive Vice President, Products, and a co-founder of Cadent, has relocated from Cadent’s Tel Aviv office to the corporate headquarters in Carlstadt, New Jersey. Kopelman will lead the ongoing technical integration of the iTero digital impression system into the market and act as a liaison between the company’s service operations in New Jersey and the R&D center in Israel.