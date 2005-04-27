Fluke in partnership with Ipswitch

Fluke Networks has entered a partnership with Ipswitch, Inc. to produce a real-time solution for network administrators who need a powerful proactive and reactive solution to network problem identification and resolution.

The combination of Key Device Watch, based on Ipswitch's WhatsUp network monitoring program, with Fluke Networks' portable network test solutions provides a streamlined approach to network monitoring and troubleshooting.



Key Device Watch proactively monitors and identifies any problems on a network on a 24/7 basis. Fluke Networks' LinkRunner and NetTool can troubleshoot an identified problem area with instant information about the connectivity and performance of the network.