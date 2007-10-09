No more risings in CCL prices before year-end

Taiwanese CCL makers recently raised their prices on copper clad laminate but before end year there is unlikely to be further raisings.

Taiwanese laminate makers have raised their prices on copper clad laminate four times this year. The average selling price on the laminate sheets have risen by between 25 and 35% from the beginning of this year to September 2007. The rising copper clad laminate prices are directly described as results from the rising copper prices. However the Taiwanese organisation Taiwan Union Technology anticipates that there will be no more risings before this year ends.