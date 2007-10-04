Celestica produce for HTC in Brazil

Mobile phone maker HTC has launched its first outsourcing program through the Brazilian facilities of Celestica.

Celestica's plant in Campinas, Sao Paulo, will produce HTC's mobile hand sets for the Brazilian and neighbouring markets. A pilot program was launched in October last year and now it s time to ramp up the production. This is the first time HTC is placing production outside Taiwan or China, cellular-news reports.