Sun Chemical & MacDermid to cooperate

Sun Chemical Circuits and MacDermid, have joined forces in a move to bring significant benefits to new and existing customers in the UK.

MacDermid, supplier of speciality chemicals for PCB fabrication, will be selling soldermask inks, legend inks and ancillary products from Sun Chemical Circuits to the PCB industry. This will provide an opportunity for both companies to open new business opportunities.



The distributor partnership enables both companies to improve further their service and product support through extra resourcing. The agreement is not exclusive to either Sun Chemical or MacDermid, which will retain individual links with existing clients.



Paul Bray, sales manager for MacDermid UK, said: “This is a good fit for both companies. We are very excited about this opportunity to expand our product range as it will allow us to strengthen our position in the marketplace and give both companies' mutual customers an even better service."