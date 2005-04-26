Electronics Production | April 26, 2005
Nokia to launch its first RoHS phone
Nokia today introduced the sporty Nokia 5140i camera phone, adding a feature-filled handset for active-minded consumers to its product lineup. In addition, the phone will meet the requirements of the upcoming EU environmental legislation (RoHS, 2002/95/EC).
Dust and splash-resistance combine with durability to make the triband EGSM 900 GSM 1800/1900 Nokia 5140i an ideal outdoor training partner. The Nokia 5140i is expected to leave the starting block and begin shipping in the second quarter of 2005 with an estimated retail price of 200 EUR before subsidies or taxes.
"The Nokia 5140i offers active consumers a mobile phone that complements their on-the-go lifestyle. With its strong feature set and messaging capabilities, the Nokia 5140i enables outdoors and fitness enthusiasts to stay connected whatever their interests are - during hard-core training or just a leisurely hike," says Tomi Paatsila, Vice President, Mobile Phones, Nokia.
The feature set of the Nokia 5140i has been designed to offer extra motivation during workouts or for enjoying downtime. With the Fitness Coach application, the Nokia 5140i offers an 'always-on' personal trainer that encourages you to go the extra mile or finish the last set. The Fitness Coach application also enables to track sports performance over time or sharing of results via SMS with coaches or team-mates. MP3 ring tones announce incoming calls and an FM radio provides extra energy while on the go. With improved Push to talk functionality, the Nokia 5140i enables users to conveniently coordinate outdoor activities or cheer sport mates - be it an individual or a whole team - at the push of a button. And Nokia Xpress audio messaging ensures the user will not be a runner-up when it comes to keeping in touch. Even personalized highlight reels can be created and shared thanks to the Nokia 5140i phone's integrated VGA camera.
The Nokia 5140i will meet the requirements of the upcoming EU environmental legislation (RoHS, 2002/95/EC), more than one year in advance. "The Nokia 5140i is also a frontrunner when it comes to environmental aspects," explains Olli-Pekka Mäkirintala, Director Environmental Management, Mobile Phones, Nokia. "The Nokia 5140i is designed to fulfill the requirements of the upcoming EU environmental legislation on the phase out of restricted substances, well before the legislation takes effect in July 2006. As a leader in mobility, Nokia - and our suppliers - have put a great deal of effort to be proactive in meeting the new requirements early."
The Nokia 5140i continues to build upon the 'Training Mates' cooperation between Nokia and Polar Electro, one of the world's leading manufacturers of sports instruments and heart rate monitors.
