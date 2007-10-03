iSLI and Cadence Design Systems join forces

The Institute for System Level Integration (iSLI) has announced an agreement with Cadence Design Systems Ltd. to help advance new businesses by giving them easy access to chip design software and methodology services.

Providing access to software design tools and methodology services will enable new companies who may not have the finance or resources available, to accelerate their product development processes allowing them to become successful in the shortest possible time.



The announcement demonstrates the continued commitment from both Cadence and iSLI in assisting entrepreneurs and early stage start-ups. “This joint collaboration is a natural step in the growth of iSLI as a centre of excellence for electronic design," commented Tony Harker, CEO of iSLI. “In 2006 iSLI announced the development of a software hub for entrepreneurs of the fabless semiconductor design community. The agreement with Cadence will help companies to commercialise ideas faster."



Sean Redmond, VP, EMEA at Cadence said “As a part of our start-up strategy in Europe, the collaboration with the Institute for System Level Integration is a perfect milestone for us to support entrepreneurs with an easy access to our tools, services and design chain partners. We are very happy to be part of iSLI programs and look forward to a fruitful relationship."