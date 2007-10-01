ASE and NXP embark on a<br>new assembly and test JV in China

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Incorporated and NXP Semiconductors has announced the completion of an assembly and test joint venture. Initially announced in February this year, the name of the new company is ASEN.

Located in the Suzhou Industrial Park, Southern China, ASEN is strategically placed to serve the rapidly growing global semiconductor assembly and test market. As a joint venture, ownership is split between ASE (60%) and NXP (40%) and the Board comprised of senior executives from both companies. Initially ASEN will focus on mobile communications, however it is expected to expand into other segments in the future. To meet customer needs, ASEN will offer a variety of package types, such as low pin count QFN, LFBGA, SO, TSSOP and other common packages for mobile applications.



ASEN will leverage and expand the previous assembly and test facility of NXP Semiconductors in Suzhou. The ASEN facility is also targeted for further expansion within the next few years. The Suzhou Industry Park is an excellent location for ASEN as it has a well developed business-friendly infrastructure and provides the company proximity to its customers and markets.