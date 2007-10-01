NemeriX appoints MD<br>& Board Advisor

Shortly after completing a CHF 27m Series-C funding, and in anticipation of a new A-GPS navigation solution release, NemeriX has announced that it has appointed Mr. Luc Seraphin and Mr. Jacques Combet as Managing Directors.

Luc Seraphin, who was promoted internally to Managing Director from VP World-Wide Sales & Business Development, originally joined NemeriX from Agere Systems, where he was EVP & General Manager of the Mobile Terminals Division. Previously, Luc held a number of positions within Agere, Lucent Technologies, AT&T and NEC in marketing, sales and applications.



Jacques Combet, is new to NemeriX, hailing most recently from Alcatel where he held senior management positions in the mobile phone sector for nearly a decade, in particular as President of the Mobile Phone Division. Prior to Alcatel, Jacques spent 7 years in charge of the European Consumer Division marketing operations at Texas Instruments.



Concurrent with the appointment of Seraphin and Combet as Managing Directors, Ron Torten will be appointed to NemeriX's Board of Advisors.



"The appointment of Luc and Jacques, both mobile phone and consumer electronics experts, as Managing Directors will further strengthen our management team and will provide invaluable input to the strategic roadmaps of our customers and partners", says Steve Rees, NemeriX's Chairman.