Three new candidates to take over Siemens Mobile

The rumours are many about the future of Siemens Mobile which earlier announced that it may form a cooperation with an other company or maybe completely sell the business. Swedish technics newspaper "NyTeknik" reported that independent German newspapers now reports about three new possible buyers of the handset company.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung announced that Motorola has started negotiations with Siemens. Süddeutsche Zeitung names Acer and Der Spiegel names Nortel.



None of the rumours have been confirmed by Siemens but Acer has stated that the rumours with Acer included were false.