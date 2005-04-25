T-Pad, not yet paid

Flextronics sues navAero

EMS giant Flextronics has sued navAero over unpaid invoices for up to € 250.000. navAero is a solution provider to pilots in the general aviation industry.

During 2004, Flextronics in Linköping, Sweden, produced 25 prototypes for navAero’s European subsidiary in Sweden. Flextronics developed and manufactured T-bag and T-pad, an electrical tool developed as a substitute for paper maps and manuals for pilots. Flextronics has managed both the purchasing process as well as the production. The 25 prototypes was produced by Flextronics for a trade show in Las Vegas during last year. navAero urged for promt delivery and said it was willing to pay the extra cost involved if the prototypes was delivered on time. Flextronics did fulfil its commitment and has received the first payment of € 50.000 before the first invoice expired. The remaining € 200.000 has not yet been paid by navAero, that claims the project has been to expensive. This was reported by Swedish local press, Sundsvalls Tidningar.



navAero, Inc. was formed in 2003 as a privately held Delaware corporation with international corporate headquarters in Chicago, United States.