Flextronics to close French plant

Flextronics is according to French media about to close its plant in Chateaudun in France. After the loss of the customers Alcatel-Lucent who has decided to manage its manufacturing in-house and Nortel who has decided to transfer its manufacturing to Poland, Flextronics would now reportedly close down the Chateaudun factory before the end of the year.



evertiq tried to get a comment from Flextronics and evertiq got the answer: "we stick to our policy of not giving any comments before anything is closed", the spokesperson at Flextronics said.