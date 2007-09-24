Göpel and Testonica Lab<br>form strategic alliance

Göpel electronic, developer and manufacturer of extended JTAG/Boundary Scan test solutions has entered into an extensive strategic alliance with the Estonian company Testonica Lab.

Within the scope of this agreement, Testonica headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia becomes the next Göpel electronic's Centre of Expertise (COE) in the world. This includes membership in the "GÖPEL electronic Alliance Partner Network", in which more than 300 specialists are involved to ensure the worldwide customer support. As part of the cooperation, Testonica will offer customers in the Baltic States extensive services in the domain of Design for Testability (DFT), test program development and delivery of turnkey solutions based on open integration standards such as PXI or PXI Express.



“The services provided by Testonica are a perfect addition to our product portfolio of highly efficient hardware and software tools", said Thomas Wenzel, co-founder and managing director of Göpel electronic's Boundary Scan division. “Combining our competences, we are now in a position to meet the demands of customers in the Baltic States on extended Boundary Scan test strategies and respective equipment in a comprehensive way."



Artur Jutman, Testonica Lab's Vice President adds: “Göpel electronic's mature Boundary Scan test and debug solutions will allow our customers to increase their productivity in test development entering new levels of efficiency in both new product introduction and mass production cycles. We also look forward for running mutually beneficial projects together with Göpel electronic with the aim to improve test quality through introducing new extensions to Boundary Scan technology."



The alliance includes extensive cooperation with the Danish company, EP-TeQ, located in Aarhus, Denmark, Göpel electronic's local distributor for Boundary Scan and Automated Optical Inspection products in the Nordic and Baltic area. “With this team, we are delighted to be able to offer excellent local pre and after sales support, combined with experienced consultancy and applications", stated Lars Kongsted-Jensen, Director of EP-TeQ.



This partnership reflects Göpel electronic's philosophy of Intelligent Solutions for Extended Boundary Scan. This means the JTAG/Boundary Scan application for test, programming and verification as well as the overall support during the entire product life cycle.



Testonica Lab, being a spin-off of Tallinn University of Technology (TUT), inherits its deep expertise in semiconductor test technologies from TUT's long term academic research traditions in the field and maintains a tight relationship with TUT research and engineering personnel. Testonica Lab keeps tracking the cutting edge technology development and academic research in semiconductor and electronics testing including simulation, modelling, diagnostics, debug, and DFT. The company's primary field of activity is connected to extended JTAG/Boundary Scan applications but being teamed up with TUT experts Testonica Lab is able to embrace a wider range of mixed technologies and advanced projects. The company's mission is to develop and provide corresponding consultancy, services, and cost efficient tools including test strategy planning, test system integration, test program development and customer training and support.



EP-TeQ has extensive knowledge about Electronic Production and Quality Assurance with a very experienced team in dealing with consultancy, services and support in the business area of EDA/design, manufacturing, inspection & test, quality assurance and service/repair.

EP-TeQ's know-how also covers ICT/MDA, Flying Probe and functional test which will be of great importance for future customer requests to cover the interest in combined technologies in order to combat the ever increasing complexity of new products with demanding needs for test coverage.