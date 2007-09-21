Electronics Production | September 21, 2007
Infineon release further details on the<br>reduction of its interest in Qimonda
Infineon has announced that it had, together with the lead underwriters, fixed the issue price and size of its sale of Qimonda American Depository Shares (ADS), as well as the final conditions for the exchangeable bond and the volume of the related share lending agreement.
For the sale of Qimonda-ADSs, the issue price is US $ 10.92 per ADS. In total, 25 million ADSs were placed in the market, representing an aggregate issue size of 194 million Euros. Infineon's interest in Qimonda has been reduced to 78.6 percent. This figure does not take into account exercise of the greenshoe option of an additional 3.75 million shares. Should this option be exercised in full, Infineon's share in Qimonda would decline further to 77.5%.
In parallel, Infineon Technologies Investment B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Infineon Technologies AG, issued an exchangeable bond in the amount of Euro 190 million. The coupon of the three-year exchangeable bond is 1.375 percent per year. The exchange price is US $ 14.74 for each Qimonda ADS, corresponding to an exchange premium of 35 percent. If all bondholders exercise their exchange rights, Infineon would deliver 18.1 million Qimonda ADSs, equivalent to approximately 5.3 percent of Qimonda's share capital. This does not take into account an additional greenshoe option on the exchangeable bond of Euro 25 million with an additional 2.4m underlying Qimonda shares. Should the greenshoe option be exercised and should all bondholders exercise their exchange rights also for the greenshoe portion, then the percentage of Infineon's Qimonda holding placed through the exchangeable bond would increase to 6.0 percent.
Concurrently with these transactions, Infineon has loaned an affiliate of U.S. investment bank JP Morgan Securities, 3.6 million Qimonda ADSs ancillary to the placement of the exchangeable bond which were all placed as part of the Qimonda ADSs sale.
Investment banks Citi, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan acted as joint bookrunners on both the sale of Qimonda ADSs and the exchangeable bond.
